This platinum version drone can be yours for just under $100!

TL:DR: Whether you're a newbie flier or an expert in the air, the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version is fun for everyone looking to pick up the remote. It's now on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $119)!

The market has become saturated with outdoor activities like golfing gear, camping gadgets, and hiking hullabaloo. That's awesome for people who like to sweat, but there are other great beyond activities for folks who would instead take an aerial approach to outside attractions.

There are many reasons to invest in a drone, even if it's just to have an absolute blast before the winter begins. For the cream of the crop, the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version is a top-notch buy for those of us looking to make a great investment. Get it in grey or black for only $99.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time.

With a six-axis gyro and an altitude hold function that can lock the drone into a position in the air, there's little risk of wobbling and jiggling when you're trying to catch a good view. Meanwhile, the 360-degree roll-and-flip feature puts on a show for the neighborhood, making you the party person of the block. And as a headless drone, it's easy for users to lift off, touch down, and take flight without losing sight.

If you're the artsy type and enjoy snapping pics of the 'scapes around you, the fancy 4K HD camera can shoot and record still images and video at 720p and 1080p. The drone also has a WiFi function connected through the app, so all your media gets stored on your phone or other smart device instantly (just make sure it's charged up first!).

Then, when you're finished, just fold the arms in to make the drone super compact for easy storage and security for the next time you fly the skies! No wonder this drone has a 5-star rating, with one verified buyer writing, "Really nice for the price. Responds well to the controls and can easily be used without a phone … good for the kiddos. Recommend!"

Explore the skies in style with a drone. Grab the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version in Black for just $99.99. Want a different look? Grab the Global Drone 4K Platinum Version in Grey for the same price!

