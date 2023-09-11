Delta passenger's dog found safe after missing at the airport for three weeks

Three weeks ago, Delta Air Lines passenger Paula Rodriguez's dog Maia went missing at Atlanta's Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Fortunately, Maia was found over the weekend.

"ATL's Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities," the airport posted. "Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon."

The ordeal began after Rodriguez and Maia, on their way from their home in the Dominican Republic to California, were denied entry by border patrol staff because her visa reportedly was not up to snuff. She was forced to hand Maia off to a Delta agent and spend the night in a detention center. When she arrived at the gate for her flight home the next morning, Maia didn't arrive and Rodriguez had no choice but to get on the plane without her.

