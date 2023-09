Drew Barrymore seems not to understand what a strike is, and how it works. Barrymore has written a heartfelt social media post claiming she is somehow in compliance with the strike when she is not.

The WGA disagrees.

https://twitter.com/WGAEast/status/1701005239338549686

I find it interesting that Barrymore knows there is struck media and seems to think she can identify it, but fails to lump her show in that bucket. Who will her guests be, and what will they discuss? Perhaps Barrymore has a contractual obligation she can't find a way out of.