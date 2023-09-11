Kutcher faces new PR nightmare after disturbing comment about underage Hilary Duff resurfaces

This weekend, "Dude, Where's My Car?" actor Ashton Kutcher, 45, along with his wife Mila Kunis, posted an unusual non-apology for writing letters of support for fellow actor Danny Masterson, pleading with the judge for leniency in Masterson's sentencing for two counts of rape. In his letter, Kutcher described Masterson as a "role model." Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

The couple's video drew immediate backlash, with some describing it as "fake" and "insulting," according to The Independent. Actress Christina Ricci expressed her disappointment via an Instagram post, urging Kutcher and Kunis to accept that Masterson is a "predator" and an "abuser."

Already reeling from the negative publicity, Kutcher now has a new PR nightmare to contend with—a resurfaced comment he made in 2003 about actor Hilary Duff, who was 15 at the time, while he was 25 on Kutcher's MTV show Punk'd.

"Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, she also has an album out," he said. "She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen – and she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins."

It's likely Kutcher's crisis management bill will be higher than usual this month.