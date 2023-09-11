On 9/11 Trump boasted: My building is now the tallest

On the anniversary of 9/11, let's revisit this 22-year-old clip of Trump boasting that the mass murder and destruction of the World Trade Center on that day meant he now had the tallest building in New York.
"I mean, 40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan. And it was actually – before the World Trade Center – was the tallest," he told WWOR/UPN 9 News in Manhattan. "And then when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest, and now it's the tallest."
And of course, Trump lied. From a 2018 Washington Post article:
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat tracks skyscrapers around the world. As of this moment, Trump's building at 40 Wall Street, called the Trump Building, is the 32nd-tallest building that either stands in New York City or is slated to be built there. Here's how the height of the 66 tallest buildings and planned buildings compares with the height of the two WTC towers.