Apple fans rejoice! This feature-packed refurbished MacBook Pro can be yours for only $470

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Enjoy a high-performing MacBook Pro at a fraction of the cost with this 2017 refurbished model boasting a 13.3" display and 128GB of storage. It's now only $469.99 (reg. $1,399) for a limited time!

Apple's annual product release (September 12 this year!) can often be bittersweet. While the newest devices offer something new and upgrade opportunities, their price tags leave more than a few people to observe from the sideline. And by more than a few people, we're talking about ourselves!

But what if we told you it's possible to snag a high-performing Apple laptop for a fraction of the cost? Thanks to this money-saving deal, you can purchase this refurbished 2017 MacBook Pro for only $469.99 (reg. $1,399).

How's it so affordable, you ask? Well, since it's refurbished, you get a great deal on this impressive laptop. But don't worry about the refurb nature of this MacBook Pro. It has a Grade B refurbished rating, meaning there may be light scuffing or scratches on its exterior, but its performance shouldn't be impacted. Plus, not only are you saving major green, but you'll be helping out Mother Nature, as buying pre-owned tech reduces electronic waste and carbon emissions.

This pre-loved 2017 MacBook Pro boasts a robust Intel Core i5 and a 2.5GHz processor that delivers dynamic extra power while increasing energy efficiency. With a 128GB HDD, there's ample space for all your photos, music, videos, and other media. 8GB of RAM also ensures that your MacBook Pro won't stutter or lag when maneuvering through various tasks, whether that's working, writing an essay, or binge-watching when you really shouldn't!

For years, Apple has been an industry leader in displays. This laptop isn't an exception, as it features a 13.3-inch Retina display. Users can enjoy their favorite content — or productivity software! — in fantastic detail and resolution. Take advantage of videos and games with the on-board Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 card. A 54.5Whr Li-po battery provides up to 10 hours of web surfing and video playback.

FaceTime calls with mom and dad (or your long-distance bestie!) come to life thanks to a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi compatibility allow this laptop to work well with others.

Don't break an arm and a leg to score innovative Apple tech.

Grab this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Pro from 2017 for just $469.99 for a limited time!

Prices subject to change.