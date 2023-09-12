Confusing 23-mile line of yellow paint mysteriously appears along Florida's I-95 freeway

A mysterious yellow paint line has appeared along a 23-mile stretch of the I-95 freeway in Florida. The line weaves through lanes, varies in width, and confuses drivers.

News4JAX followed the line in an investigation. It ended in the parking lot of a business named Acme Barricades. A reporter knocked on the door of the business, but no one answered.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation stated that they will investigate and plan to remove the paint this week. Perhaps it can hire Acme Barricades for the job, since it offers "Paint Striping, Re-striping & Striping Removal Services."