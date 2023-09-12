FDA says the decongestant in OTC Benadryl, Nyquil, Sudafed, and Mucinex don't actually work

Turns out, the main ingredient in over-the-counter decongestants like Benadryl, Nyquil, Sudafed, and Mucinex don't actually help your stuffy nose. In fact, the US FDA is so convinced of this that they unanimously voted today that the oral formulation of the compound—phenylephrine—is ineffective. They may even force manufacturers to pull products containing phenylephrine from store shelves. Of course, you can always fight meth-makers for the good stuff—the pseudoephedrine-based products behind the pharmacy counter.

Not surprisingly, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents the manufacturers and distributors of those products, is "disappointed" in the FDA's conclusion.

From CNBC: