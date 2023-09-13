Berkeley landlords throw a cocktail party to celebrate the return of evictions

In a stunning move of poor taste, the Berkeley Property Owners Association is so happy to be able to kick people out of their homes that they are throwing a party. Rather than acknowledge eviction as an unfortunate and often unavoidable part of doing business as a landlord, these folks are thrilled to be tossing people into the street.

The COVID pandemic saw many California cities put a temporary stop on eviction. Berkeley's moratorium ended September 1st, so the BPOA hosted a "Fall Social Mixer: Celebrating the End of the Eviction Moratorium." This seems like one of those things that you can do, but really should not.

SF Gate: