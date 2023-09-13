Reporter asks a bizarre "small man" question at captured prisoner press conference (video)

In today's MAGA world jaded by years of Qnut leadership, no question thrown at a press conference is too outlandish. As observed by a sheriff's reaction to a bizarre inquiry after the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens was surrounded by reporters this morning at a press briefing when someone asked, with what sounded like a straight face, "Sir, was there any concern he would team up with another small man to step inside a trench coat, Little Rascals style?" (I think he was referring to the animated Little Rascals series in the 1980s, in an episode called Yachtsa Luck, unless there is an episode of the classic 1920s–'30s series that I missed.)

To which Bivens, with a straight face, simply answered, "No," before moving on. (See video below, posted by Lis Power.)

UPDATE: Turns out there were at least two other Little Rascals episodes that used the trench coat gag: one from 1936 (see second video below) and another from 1994 (see last video below), which were quickly brought to my attention by a commenter.

Front page thumbnail image: MSNBC