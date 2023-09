Steve Miller's "The Joker" was released fifty years ago next month and it remains a stone(d) cold classic. Below, Miller performs a beautiful acoustic version of the song on the Howard Stern Show. Wooo, wooo. Bonus trivia—the following lyric is a quote from the 1950s R&B song "Lovey Dovey":

"You're the cutest thing that I ever did see / I really love your peaches, wanna shake your tree / Lovey dovey, lovey dovey, lovey dovey all the time"