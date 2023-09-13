Three TSA officers arrested for stealing from passengers

The three people shown here are Transportation Security Administration officers. They are Josue Gonzalez, Labarrius Williams, and Elizabeth Fuster.

Their job was to prevent people from bringing bottles of water into the Miami airport. However, they seemingly decided it would be more interesting to expand their duties by confiscating other items from passengers' luggage, including cash. To their surprise, this action is not permitted.

Police came and told them they broke an important rule, and now they might have to live in a room where the doors are covered with bars to teach them a lesson not to break that rule again.

A person who works at the Transportation Security Administration, whose job it is to say that no true TSA agent would do something bad said, "The Transportation Security Administration holds its Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct in the workplace."