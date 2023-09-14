Aliens visit the one home in Las Vegas without a camera phone

A 16-year-old child called the Las Vegas police after he and his family sighted ten-foot-tall aliens checking out their backyard. This visitation coincided with an enormous fireball flying through the Vegas sky around the same time, caught by a Police officer body-cam. Unlike most people in the United States, however, the Vegas family did not grab their camera phones and start recording, leaving us with only their oral recollection and a fine drawing by the child.

While the evidence is thin, the family is willing to speak openly about the experience. The son claims to have been stalked by Men in Black but apparently still has his memory.

