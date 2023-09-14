Human body parts in recycling bin… weren't that

Police in Devizes, England swarmed a residential street after human body parts were seen spilling out of a resident's recycle can. The cops weren't concerned that the limbs were in the incorrect bin but rather that a gruesome murder may have occurred. Fortunately, a neighbor confessed that the body parts were fake and that he had placed them there in good fun.

"They're very good limbs, they do look lifelike," one officer told WiltshireLive. "I've put them in a bag so they can't be seen now. It's just a practical joke that's got out of hand."

Reports of body parts in Devizes, Wiltshire, this afternoon. I was on scene shortly before police — who then arrived and carried out enquiries, only to be informed it was a neighbourly prank. 😂 The prankster briefly put the limbs back so I could take some photos. @Wiltshire999s pic.twitter.com/3cLnPY7yxe — Daniel Jae Webb (@DanielJaeWebb) September 12, 2023