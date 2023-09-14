Nazi arrested for taping razor blades to Salvation Army church handrail

Emboldened by the GOP's welcome embrace, Nazis are becoming increasingly overt in their actions to harm people who don't fit the "master race" profile.

Take the recent arrest of Pennsylvania Nazi, Benjamin Burton Brower Jr., 30, who was arrested for taping razor blades to a handrail at a Salvation Army Church.

Altoona police say Brower has a "large red swastika tattoo" on his chest.

The Altoona Police Department (APD) posted the following statement about the arrest on its Facebook page:

BENJAMIN BURTON BROWER JR. (30yrs old) was located and apprehended today by patrol officers after a felony warrant was obtained for BROWER yesterday evening following an incident at the Salvation Army Church. APD officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army Church, 1813 6th Ave, after BROWER was seen on surveillance cameras taping razor blades to the hand railing at the church entrance. BROWER was shirtless during the incident and identified by a large red swastika tattoo on his chest. BENJAMIN BURTON BROWER JR. is charged with Aggravated Assault, Institutional Vandalism, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and other associated offenses. He was committed to the Blair County Prison in lieu of $10,000 straight cash bail.

From Law & Crime:

