Wild video of streets flowing with 2.2 million liters of red wine after distillery mishap

Two massive vats ruptured at a distillery in Levira, Portugal resulting in the town's streets flowing with 2.2 million liters of red wine. Video below. The accident didn't leave an after-stink because it was "good quality wine," says Destilaria Levira distilery CEO Pedro Carvalho.

According to The Guardian, "the wine flowed down nearby roads, flooding land and at least one cellar… Local firefighters helped clean up and the liquid that could be collected was taken away to a wastewater treatment plant."

(via Coast to Coast)