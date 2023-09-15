Locked up Elizabeth Holmes bonds with fellow celebrity convict in "journey of positive change"

Convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes is making friends in Federal prison. Fellow financial fraudster and former reality television hack Jen Shah has reportedly become her "bestie." This news comes from Shah's attorney talking to the press in an apparent attempt to color public perception of both. Holmes's career has amounted to nothing beyond attempting to fool people into thinking she's up to something positive, so this is not new.

Celebrity ab training courses in Federal prisons sound like a real service, however, I wonder how parole boards consider these demonstrations of "positive change."

Jezebel: