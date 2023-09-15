The ocean's salt could blanket the Earth's land surface in a whopping 500-foot layer

The source of salt in the ocean is from rocks on land. Carbon dioxide in rainwater corrodes rocks as it wends its way to the ocean, bringing with dissolved minerals. According to the United States Geological Survey, "The two ions that are present most often in seawater are chloride and sodium. These two make up over 90% of all dissolved ions in seawater."

In fact, if all the salt in the ocean were removed and spread evenly over the Earth's land surface, it would form a layer more than 500 feet (166 meters) thick—about the height of a 40-story office building

