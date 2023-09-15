Video evidence Boebert lied about vaping in the theater

Naturally, there is evidence.

Congressperson from the state of Colorado, Lauren Boebert's office lied for her when they denied the Congressperson was vaping during a theatrical performance of "Beetlejuice." Boebert was asked by her neighbor at the show, a pregnant woman, to stop blowing vapor in her face, and Boebert refused.

The video also shows Boebert snapping photos with a flash. She was escorted out of the theater after refusing to leave and attempting a "Do you know who I am?" thing. When people realize who she is, I assume folks do not treat Boeb more respectfully and instead hold their noses.

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

There is no room for amateurs in the drug culture. If you can not vape responsibly, you should not vape at all.