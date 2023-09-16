Original Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast members reunite for new audiobook sequel to the show

Audible just announced a new audiobook set in the universe of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show, featuring members of the original cast. Written by Amber Benson who played Tara, along with Chris Golden, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will feature voice performances from James Marsters (Spike), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Anthony Head (Giles), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield Ford (Anya), Danny Strong (Jonathan), and others. Here's the basic plot:

The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.' Since then, Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed…a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau).

I appreciate that they found a cool approach to do an in-continuity sequel without needing Sarah Michelle Gellar. Very clever.

The new Audible-exclusive adventure drops on October 12, 2023. My wife and I are both huge Buffy fans, so I'm sure this will be on our playlist for our next long drive.