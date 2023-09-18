How music works like medicine for high blood pressure, depression, and pain

Music therapy involves working with a trained professional who uses musical experiences—usually in a one-on-one or group setting—to help lift depression, reduce anxiety, or achieve other health goals. That's different than "music medicine" which can be done solo: just turn on a playlist and listen. An array of scientific studies now show that music medicine is highly effective and helping treat hypertension, depression, anxiety, and even reduce physical pain.

David Robson, author of The Expectation Effect, writes in The Guardian: