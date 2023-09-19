Unreleased Beatles recordings, John Lennon/Yoko Ono album and George Harrison album up for auction

A very special collection of six Beatles-related cassettes are up for auction including an unreleased John Lennon and Yoko Ono album titled One From The Nursery, Sgt. Pepper rehearsals, an unreleased George Harrison album with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, animal sounds, and various interviews and conversations. One tape features more than 100 minutes of Yoko's Primal Scream therapy!

According to TMZ, "the legendary tapes were obtained by a memorabilia collector named Phil from Charlotte, and he tells us he got the recordings 5 years ago from a man in India, who says he first secured them from Derek Taylor … the group's former press officer who was often dubbed the 'Fifth Beatle.'"

The auction listing estimates a $300-$500,000 hammer price but I bet it goes way higher.