Bob Ross's painting from the first episode of his show is for sale

The above screenshot is from the 1983 premiere of Bob Ross's "The Joy of Painting" TV show. (Full episode below.) The artwork Ross made during that episode, titled "A Walk in the Woods," is now for sale with a listed price of $9.75 million. Usually, Ross's paintings sell for under $100,000. The original owner of "A Walk in the Woods" was a PBS volunteer who won the painting many years ago during an auction benefiting the station.

"I don't know the exact number that she paid at that point, but knowing what others paid around the same period, I'd assume it was somewhere under $100," says Modern Artifact gallery proprietor Ryan Nelson who is selling the artwork.

From NPR: