Far-right conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk's "warm welcome" at Northern Arizona University proves the kids are alright

Charlie Kirk, best known as the (big, round) head of far-right nonprofit Turning Point USA, has, in his own words, been "SWARMED by an angry mob of leftists" on a visit to establish a TPUSA chapter at Northern Arizona University.

His tabling efforts were rapidly hindered by a group of protesting students- and as both a gen Z-er and an Arizona native, I'm heartened by the sight of NAU's students taking action to keep Charlie Kirk's digestible brand of white supremacy from taking root.

Charlie Kirk receives a warm welcome today from the students for his appearance at Northern AZ University. pic.twitter.com/r1KaDhDEfu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 19, 2023

It really brings a tear to the eye. Probably to Charlie's eyes, too, but for a much different reason.