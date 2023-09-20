Woman raped as child calls out Kentucky's GOP candidate in new ad: "This is to you, Daniel Cameron" (video)

Kentucky's attorney general and forced birth advocate, Daniel Cameron, is called out in a new ad that shames the Republican gubernatorial candidate for his anti-choice campaign. "This is to you, Daniel Cameron. To tell a 12-year-old girl she must have the baby of her step-father who raped her is unthinkable," says a now 20-year-old woman from Owensboro, Kentucky who was repeatedly molested as a young girl by her step-father.

"I was raped by my step-father after years of sexual abuse. I was 12," she says to the MAGA candidate running against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. "Anyone who believes there should be no exceptions for rape and incest could never understand what it's like to stand in my shoes. … I'm speaking out because women and girls need to have options. Daniel Cameron would give us none." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Cameron, perhaps finally realizing that Kentucky voters are repelled by forced birthers, suddenly seemed to change his tune by half a note on Monday, saying he would consider adding an exception to the state's extreme abortion ban that would allow the procedure in cases of rape and incest. Right now the state has one of the most extreme anti-abortion laws, only allowing it to save a patient's life.

KY Gov Andy Beshear's new ad on abortion. Democrats, this is the way. pic.twitter.com/GMfY6YHmRi — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2023

