Cut the cords and clutter with this $32.99 3-in-1 wireless charging pad

It wasn't too long ago that owning a single cell phone was more than enough. One doesn't have to look too far to know those days are long gone. Apple Watches, iPads and AirPods earned their place in the mobile tech arena.

While the previously mentioned devices have undoubtedly made life more enjoyable, ensuring each remains charged and functional can be cumbersome. While Apple has yet to create a battery-less device, ways remain to lessen their charging footprint.

This 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad is available in black and white options.

Simply put, this save-saving charging pad is ideal for anyone looking to reduce the amount of clutter occupying their power outlets. This device incorporates three pads dedicated to charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. And it charges all three simultaneously.

It offers 15W of maximum power for iPhones. AirPods can be charged with 5W capability. Apple Watch charging up to 2.5W is also provided.

Far too many Apple devices have been damaged and lost to clumsy charging mishaps with traditional chargers. This 3-in-1 charging option accounts for those moments. The dedicated iPhone charging plate is outfitted with a magnetic suction device that safely secures your phone to prevent it from slipping. Shunt technology with a built-in smart chip protects your devices from power-surging incidents.

This charger is compatible with iPhone models 11 and up, Apple Watch Series 2 and up, and AirPods 2/3 and Pro. Its charging power isn't exclusive to Apple. It's compatible with many Samsung Galaxy models, Google's Pixel 5 and any QI wireless-enabled device.

