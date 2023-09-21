Follow Huey the wiener dog as he travels around the world!

I cannot get enough of Huey "the adventure dog," an adorable dachshund who is more well-traveled than most humans on the planet. Here's a fun compilation of Huey's "worldwide walkies," which features Huey walking in the following eleven locations:

📍Isle of Skye, Scotland

📍Mt Baker Wilderness, USA

📍Dubrovnik, Croatia

📍Lillafüred, Hungary

📍Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

📍Sedona, USA

📍Gougane Barra, Ireland

📍Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland

📍Drežnik, Croatia

📍Edinburgh, Scotland

📍Senja, Norway

Huey's Instagram account is called, hilariously, "I Took My Wiener There," and is full of videos and photos of the well-traveled and incredibly photogenic dog. Follow his adventures, and live vicariously through the tiny pooch, like many of the folks who comment on Huey's posts:

Is it too much to ask to come back as this doggo..? A well traveled gentleman It's HIS journey…you're just there to pick up the poopies.

You can also see videos of Huey in Paris, at Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, and in Venice.