Japan TV broadcaster acquires Studio Ghibli

Nippon TV, Japan's oldest commercial broadcaster, is buying Studio Ghibli, the famed producer of animated feature films such as Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle and The Boy and the Heron.

Nippon Television has just acquired Studio Ghibli. Producer Toshio Suzuki (75) was looking for a successor, and proposed Goro Miyazaki, but Hayao Miyazaki (85) refused (and so did Goro). And Nippon Television was an old Ghibli's partner (Friday Road Show).

Perhaps this will provide stability and creative fire beyond Hayao Miyazaki, though it has the air of a catalog sale. Has anyone not wanted to be in the animation business quite like Goro has wanted not to be in the animation business?