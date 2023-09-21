Lustful Donald Trump signs woman's chest in crowded bar (video)

Donald Trump just can't help himself as he autographs a waitress' breast at a bar during an Iowa campaign stop.

Footage shows the thirsty four-times indicted former president tapping a young blonde waitress on the back and fist pumping the air when she turns around. He then proceeds to leave his mark, autographing the top of her tank-covered chest. "Oh my god!" says someone who sounds like Trump, but it's hard to tell for sure. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

And for good measure, he then pins her arm down to scrawl across her skin to lots of hoots and cheers. Republicans sure know how to pick 'em.

Watch Trump act completely inappropriately with woman at Iowa campaign stop. Anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/KWm6WFRWVL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 21, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Stable Diffusion / Boing Boing