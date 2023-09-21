Ron DeSantis tumbles to 5th place in latest New Hampshire poll

The harder Ron DeSantis campaigns, the harder he tumbles. And now in New Hampshire, polling at a mere 10%, the Florida fascist has dropped to fifth place among Republican primary contenders, according to the latest CNN/University of New Hampshire poll.

DeSantis now drags his white rubber boots behind not only Donald Trump (39%), but also Vivek Ramaswamy (13%), Nikki Haley (12%) and Chris Christie (11%). A far cry from the days of glory back in early 2023 when he once held first place at 43% in the state.

The more Americans learn about DeSantis — his anti-science stupidity on climate change, his anti-education legislation, and his ridiculous "anti-woke" campaign, for starters — the more repelled they become. And yet the authoritarian knuckle head keeps bobbing to the beat of the same broken drum.

