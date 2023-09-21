White House drops meme on Matt Gaetz

The White House demonstrated a capacity to use social media and dropped a meme on suspected child sex trafficker and Republican "agent of chaos" Matt Gaetz. Gaetz has been busy trying to get the government shuttered, so he can attempt to oust "Speaker" Kevin McCarthy and then move on to phase three: run for governor.

Gaetz demonstrated one of those "even a broken clock" moments, and the White House capitalized with a meme via the Onion:

I am glad to see that someone at the White House has been taking advice from Fetterman and Ocasio-Cortez. You may find the original here.