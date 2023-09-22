Clarence Thomas also sold out to the Koch Bros

ProPublica continues to share a never-ending river of Clarence Thomas' selling his influence. Today reveals that Thomas attended at least two Koch Network fundraisers, an infamous organization that has brought some cases before the Supreme Court. Thomas, as usual, has failed to report the paid-for travel or any indication that he was a fundraising draw for the political organization.

In addition to becoming a screaming example of what conservatives once called "judicial activism," Thomas has perhaps set himself up to be one of the most obviously corrupt figures in American politics since Teapot Dome.

ProPublica: