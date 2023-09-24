Get this refurb MacBook Air for a deeply discounted price of $369.99

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This refurbished MacBook Air has everything you know and love about Apple products with a marked-down price tag. It's now on sale for only $369.99!

There's nothing worse than having to shop for computers. You're already bummed about losing your ol' reliable. Now, you have to shell out tons of cash to keep its memory alive. That last part, however, isn't necessarily true.

If you need to upgrade your laptop to something a little more sturdy, this refurbished MacBook Air from 2017 is an excellent option. It's here for only $369.99 (reg. $1199), making it a fraction of the cost of a retail MacBook Air.

So, let's break down owning a MacBook in a world where you thought that wasn't in the cards. With an Intel Core i5 processor and HD Graphics 6000 graphics processor, this machine is truly its own animal. If you need a little more to look at, the 13.3" LED-backlit widescreen display ensures everything is front and center. Plus, you'll get about 12 hours of battery after a full charge (which PCMag raves as a "killer battery life"), which means those late night Wikipedia spirals can really have their full potential moment.

Also included is 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, which is plenty of space for pictures, videos, music, and important files you need for work or play. When you need to connect other tech accessories like earbuds, do so via crystal clear Bluetooth connectivity for streaming, gaming, or general browsing.

We'll take the guesswork out of the word "refurbished," too. This MacBook Air comes with a Grade B rating, which basically means your precious laptop may have potential light scuffing or scratches, but its performance shouldn't be impacted. It's an incredible product for a slashed price (and we all have some scratches on our exteriors, so we're sure you can relate!).

Grab this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Air in silver for just $369.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.