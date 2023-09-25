Marjorie Taylor Greene gets her Jewish holidays confused

Be unsurprised! Marjorie Taylor Green managed to not actually wish Jewish folks a happy day of atonement! The Georgia congressperson used an image of the Menorah, a traditional symbol of the Hannukah celebration, matched with what appears to be a Shofar or a sloppily drawn marijuana cigarette.

Democrats, when they controlled the House of Representatives looked to censure Greene over comments comparing Joe Biden to Hitler. Greene has a long history of anti-Semitism and just plain stupid comments about Jews, Judaism, and space-borne weaponry. Now that Republican's have the house Greene has been Speaker-Pro Tempore.

The Guardian: