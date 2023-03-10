Watch as Marjorie Taylor Greene runs congress for Speaker McCarthy

Guess Kevin McCarthy had someplace to be today and had Greene sworn in to replace him. Hey, look! Everything is normal. Happens all the time, except not usually with people so busy fighting the gazpacho and Jewish Space Laser conspiracies.
We had to expect this, right?
Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took the helm of a House session, prompting outraged comments as she was handed the Speaker's gavel.
Ms Greene called the chamber to order on Wednesday and the House clerk read a proclamation from Speaker Kevin McCarthy, naming her his understudy for the day.
"The Speaker's Rooms, Washington, DC, March 8th, 2023. I hereby appoint the Honorable Marjorie Taylor Greene to act as Speaker pro tempore on this day. Signed, Kevin McCarthy, speaker of the House of Representatives," House Reading Clerk Susan Cole said in a prepared statement on the House floor.