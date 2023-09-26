In China, you can visit Mcdonalds to eat and workout at the same time

On today's episode of Black Mirror: you can now visit Mcdonalds and eat your food while you ride an exercise bike. As long as you don't mind biking, sweating, chewing,and digesting all at once, you can get your meal and workout in at the same time, killing two birds with one stone.

These bikes can be found at McDonald's Jieyang Wanda Restaurant in Guangdong Province, and at the New Hualian Restaurant location in Shanghai. The point of these bikes is to power your cell phone charger in an "eco-friendly" way. Still, I can't get over how silly it looks to watch someone eat while they peddle in place.