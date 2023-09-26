Morning Joe's supercut of Trump's looney windmill obsession

This supercut of Donald Trump rambling made-up babble about windmills is entertaining, and pretty telling. Trump thinks windmills are just about the most evil thing he has ever heard of, and the multiple times indicted and out on bail former President rages on and on. The pundits posit this is about someone once proposing a windmill at one of his golf clubs.
I thought golf players loved hitting the ball into the windmill at Trump's clubs?
The former president bizarrely claimed that windmills were "driving whales a little batty" and causing them to beach themselves, and the show's producers rolled a video of Trump making similarly mystifying attacks on wind energy.
"Did he just say, 'I know a lot about wind?'" said co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Okay, a look at Donald Trump's odd obsession with windmills, which, as you heard at the top, he took to a new level yesterday in South Carolina, adding whales to his vendetta against what are actually wind turbines."
"I have no comment," said co-host Willie Geist. "I don't know what to say. He started with saying they're killing our beautiful bald eagles, now the whales. If I'm following the logic, they're being driven crazy, it's a psychological problem with the whales. They're just giving themselves up to the beaches."