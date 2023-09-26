Morning Joe's supercut of Trump's looney windmill obsession

This supercut of Donald Trump rambling made-up babble about windmills is entertaining, and pretty telling. Trump thinks windmills are just about the most evil thing he has ever heard of, and the multiple times indicted and out on bail former President rages on and on. The pundits posit this is about someone once proposing a windmill at one of his golf clubs.

I thought golf players loved hitting the ball into the windmill at Trump's clubs?

Raw Story: