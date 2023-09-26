This refurbished Lenovo Tab 4 is great tech for under $80

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: This refurbished Lenovo Tab 4 has everything you know and love about your tech for under $80. It's now on sale for only $75 (Reg. $180).

The world has gone absolutely bonkers lately, so it's best you do your travel now before the robots take over. Even if we are uprooted as the dominant species, you'll still have to work, so having compact tech is key, even in an apocalypse.

If you need to upgrade to something a bit more portable, this Lenovo Tab 4 is a great buy for just under $80. It's now on sale for only $75 (Reg. $180).

This Lenovo Tab 4 is coming at you at an amazing time so there's a lot to unpack. using Android 7.0 Nougat to make things pristine, precise, and ready to rumble, this machine is truly its own animal. The small but mighty eight-inch display is great for those of us who need to take information on the go while still having it clear and in your face. You'll also get 5MP and 2MP cameras, so your video calls with grandma are as pleasurable as the ones with work are boring (but still high-tech).

Also included is 16GB of storage and 2GB internal memory, which is plenty of space for everything that is important to you and nothing that isn't. You'll also score Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity for all of your favorite accessories to connect to and feel heard.

There's nothing worse than being skeptical of your tech, especially in 2023. The same goes for the word "refurbished" here too. Cool your anxiety, this Lenovo Tab 4 comes with a B rating. That basically means ensure your precious product may have potential light scuffing or scratches, but it's still an incredible buy for a slashed price.

Grab This refurbished Lenovo Tab 4 for only $75 (Reg. $180).

Prices subject to change.