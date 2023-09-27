Bear is asked to leave party; bear complies, but gets in one swipe on the way out

There have been a lot of bear intruder videos on this site recently. You'd almost think that humans were increasingly encroaching on bear habitats.

Anyway, this one is pretty funny. A particularly brave host deals with a bear at his yard party by scolding it into leaving, like a stern bouncer. The bear actually complies, but before leaving gets in one claw swipe at torso of the host. The host flinches, but stays in control; I'd hate to think what would have happened if he'd shown weakness there.

After the bear ambles out, the host closes the unlatched, low, flimsy gate, as though that fully settles the matter.

Link to the video on Reddit here.

"Lake Life Vibes," indeed.