Lighting fast charging, file uploads — this 6-in-1 cable does it all for just $16.97

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Always on the go? Then you need a charger that can handle all your devices and power them up quickly. That's exactly what you'll get with the InCharge X MAX 100w 6-in-1 Charging Cable. Typically valued at $39, right now you can get it for just $16.97 through September 30.

Everyone needs to charge their phone — and their tablet, and their laptop, and their e-reader, and their other tablet. This dilemma can lead to a mess of cables, or it can lead to an investment in a one-size-fits-all kind of charger that powers devices up fast.

Enter the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable. As the name suggests, it's compatible with tons of different devices, and can even handle data transfers. Best of all, you get lightning-fast charging with this device! And while it typically goes for $39, right now you can get it for just $16.97. No coupons are needed (although you'll want to hurry, as this price drop only lasts through September 30.)

The InCharge cable is able to power up devices like Androids iPhones, laptops, tablets … you name it can likely charge it — and fast. Specifically, it has:

USB to Lightning

USB to USB-C

USB to Micro-USB

USB-C to USB-C

USB-C to Lightning

USB-C to Micro-USB

As noted, the cable doesn't just give your device more battery life, you can also handle data transfer with this cable. As one YouTuber, OSReviews, dubbed it, it's the "Swiss Army Knife of charging cables."

Other things to love about InCharge: It's five feet long, so you get extra flexibility, it's made from Aramid fiber and tightly knotted, so that it can withstand physical damage, and it's lightweight and ultra-portable.

Sweep all your other charging cables into a box because you'll only need to have one with you now. Get the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $16.97 through September 30 now.

Prices subject to change.