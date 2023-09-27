Look at this 16-million-year-old "giant" spider found in Australia

Australian researchers have discovered an exquisitely-preserved "giant" Trapdoor spider that scurried around some 11 to 16 million years ago in New South Wales. This creepy-crawly is four times larger than its closest living relative, the brush-footed trapdoor spider, but you'll be relieved to know that "giant" is a relative term. This fossilized creature would fit in the palm of your hand.

From the BBC News:

Palaeontologist Matthew McCurry, of the University of New South Wales and the Australian Museum, said: "Only four spider fossils have ever been found throughout the whole continent, which has made it difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history.

"That is why this discovery is so significant, it reveals new information about the extinction of spiders and fills a gap in our understanding of the past."