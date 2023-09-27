Netflix shows off upcoming animation, including Scott Pilgrim

In something called a "Netflix Drop," which in reality means "a bunch of trailers back to back," Netflix has revealed new looks at many of their upcoming animated shows, including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World graphic novels. It looks to be a faithful adaptation for the most part, even getting the entire cast of the 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie to reprise their roles- and in the clip below, which prominently features Aubrey Plaza, Michael Cera and Kieran Culkin, it's obvious they haven't lost a step in the intervening years, even if the Netflix references are probably contractually obligated.

RAMONA NOW DELIVERS DVDs FOR NETFLIX? I wonder what else is new 🤔#NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/PDrBGzioRq — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 27, 2023

Other offerings included animated adaptations of video games like Devil May Cry, Tomb Raider and Far Cry as well as classic manga PLUTO.