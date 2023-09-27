North Korea to "expel" U.S. soldier who fled there from South

Travis King, the U.S. serviceman who dashed into to North Korea rather than be drummed out after an assault charge, was briefly posed by the regime there as a defector. But now Pyongyang says he is to be "expelled" as an illegal intruder.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," KCNA said. The report said the investigation into King "has been finished." It is unclear from KCNA's report where, when and how King would be expelled.

Well, we all make mistakes.