Raspberry Pi 5, finally

The Raspberry Pi 5, $60 for the 4GB model and $80 for the 8GB one, offers upgrades across the board on the four-year-old RPi4: dual 4k@60hz output, USB-C, 800 megabit-per-second SD card support, and PoE+ support. Moreover, it's the first model to feature the company's own silicon, "designed in-house here in Cambridge, UK."

Key features include: 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header

Real-time clock

Power button

Raspberry Pi's star seems to have faded a little due to pandemic supply problems, prioritizing instututional customers, marketing missteps, more and better competition—all the usual things—but this is going to be the computer of the year.

Please sir can I have some 10Gbe?