MAGA witnesses admit total lack of first-hand evidence against Biden

In this extraordinary video from today, AOC asked each of the MAGA witnesses in the Biden impeachment inquiry, "In your testimony today, are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the President of the United States?"
Each one admitted that they wouldn't be.
No matter! In MAGA land, a total lack of evidence against Biden proves that the deep state is covering it up.
AOC: Mr. Turley, simple question for you. In your testimony today, are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the president of the United States?— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) September 28, 2023
Turley: No, I'm not. @Acyn.pic.twitter.com/ParCjJsiDe