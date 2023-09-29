MAGA witnesses admit total lack of first-hand evidence against Biden

Mark Frauenfelder
Fox/Twitter

In this extraordinary video from today, AOC asked each of the MAGA witnesses in the Biden impeachment inquiry, "In your testimony today, are you presenting any first-hand witness account of crimes committed by the President of the United States?"

Each one admitted that they wouldn't be.

No matter! In MAGA land, a total lack of evidence against Biden proves that the deep state is covering it up.