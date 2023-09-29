Man threatened people with Chucky doll. Both were arrested.

In Monclova, Mexico, aa man identified as "Carlos N" and his sidekick Chucky was threatening passers-by in the city square, demanding money. Chucky was reportedly carrying a knife. According to a translated report from TvAzteca, "he put the doll in their faces and was scaring people." Fortunately, police arrested both of these creeps. The police posted images of Chucky in handcuffs to social media, sparking criticism from the public who argued that the cops weren't taking their job seriously.

Video report below:

(via Coast to Coast)