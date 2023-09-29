This drone bundle just dropped to a mere $109.97 — as long you act before September 30!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Take flight before September 30 to get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drones for just $109.97, down from $398!

Whether it's a shot of your epic trip on a far-away island or simply the view of your backyard from way up in the trees, drones help you capture shots you never thought possible just ten or so years ago. And while there are lots of drones to choose from these days, not all of them are worth your time, let alone your hard-earned money.

If you're in the market for a new drone, quality counts, and the two gizmos offered in this must-have drone bundle definitely fit the bill. Usually $398, the top-rated Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle drones are some of the most respected of their kind, currently discounted to just $109.97 if you act before September 30.

Both drones boast coveted 4K wide-angle front cameras with 90-degree adjustment and 720p bottom cameras, ideal for capturing gorgeous wide shots. The devices also feature Wi-Fi compatibility, allowing you to view real-time captures on your phone with the accompanying app. The drones also guarantee a more secure, stable hover thanks to the built-in altitude hold mode.

Plus, there's a one-key automatic return, a headless mode that doesn't require adjusting things before you set flight, and a six-axis gyroscope for ultimate control. Even beginners will find using these drones easy!

While both drones share some must-have attributes, they also shine bright in their own ways. Take the Flying Fox, for example. This sleek silver bad boy has foldable arms and flies for up to 12 minutes. It even boasts gesture controls and a follow function, allowing you to link your controller with the device using their distance from each other, whether you're capturing views of your favorite hiking trail or a sunset on a remote beach.

Meanwhile, the Alpha Z PRO boasts a super-cool black exterior, capable of seven to nine minutes of flight. It's powered by a 3.7V, 500mAh LiPo battery. With a control distance of 260-300ft, this thing can seriously fly high!

Take your photography to new heights with this must-have drone bundle — but the price won't be this low for long.

Get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for just $109.97 until September 30 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.