Little Swiss Chalet sells heavenly homemade candles and other goodies

Little Swiss Chalet is a fabulous California-based shop that sells heavenly smelling homemade, all natural candles. They also carry darling vintage clothing, room sprays, soaps, jewelry, and many other goodies. I love supporting small businesses, especially when their candles are this lovely.

I recently purchased their "farmhouse pumpkin" candle and its scrumptious scent fills up my living room when I light it, creating the coziest atmosphere. Having candles out during the fall and winter holidays always makes me feel more festive. I love the fact that all of the candles are made by the shop with safe, non toxic ingredients. Their candles (and other goods!) are top quality and make for a fantastic gift to yourself or others.

Here's more info from their website about their spectacular candles "Every candle label is hand painted by the owner and formatted into a label to give our candles a unique, one of a kind look you can enjoy seeing and smelling! We offer over 100 phthalate-free premium fragrance and essential oil scents, using our sustainable coconut wax blended in Pasadena, California. Our candle line included over 25 seasonal fall and winter blends, as well as a large line of year around scents that will be loved by all. "