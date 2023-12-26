Awesome DIY playing card ornaments

If you're in a pinch to find ornaments this year, or feeling like making your own, these playing card ornaments look like so much fun to make. They're also so cool looking- I love the way the arms and legs get pinned to the body and can move around.

They look fairly easy to make- just cut the figures out of playing cards, attach the limbs with paper fasteners, and add a string to hang them from. They remind me of paper dolls, and can even be hung on the wall all year round after Christmas is over since they aren't particularly holiday themed.

From Instagram: