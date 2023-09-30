These handcrafted cabins belong in a fairy tale!

These handcrafted cabins would be perfectly at home in a fairy tales but they are very much real. Dwell magazine states that designer and builder Jacob Witzling's cabins "have a dreamy, fantastical quality that makes them truly one-of-a-kind." In the Dwell piece, Witzling explains that he gets his design inspiration "from cabins of the past, from the world of fantasy both in movies and books, and in that childlike part of my imagination that I'm continually trying to preserve."

Witzling and his partner Sara Underwood have spent the last few years building a series of cabins and other structures and amenities in the Pacific Northwest, creating a magical world they call "Cabinland." They've also been hard at work building cabins in the desert.

Dwell explains that the cabins are built off the electric grid

. . . with no running water, and designed to be powered by a 12-volt D/C system using deep cycle batteries. Drinking, cooking, and bathing water is collected from a well, and a composting toilet is located in a separate outhouse structure.

Jacob and Sara have been documenting their builds on social media, so we get to see these beautiful gems from start to finish. If you want to check out some of their fantastic work, here's a tour of Cabinland, which includes their original Truck Cain, a 90-square-foot "Diamond Cabin," a Pump House cabin that holds a well-filtration system, and a Wardrobe Cabin for clothing.

Here's an inside tour of the largest cabin in Cabinland, which took about two years to build–it's beautiful and inviting.

They also crafted this gorgeous "Stump Tub" that looks like the perfect place to relax.